Delhi University Declares Results For Open Book May-June Exams; Details Here

DU OBE results declared for May-June exams

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the open-book examination (OBE) May-June semester results. Students who appeared for OBE during May and June 2021 can check their semester results at du.ac.in. To access the DU open-book semester exam results, students have to insert their college names, exam sessions, roll numbers and dates of birth. The result has been released in the form of a scorecard.

The university has released the results for programmes including MSc Electronics, MSc Genetics, BSc Honours Chemistry, BSc Analytical Chemistry, BSc Honours Biological Sciences, BSc Honours Geology and BSc Applied Life Sciences with Agrochemicals.

“The students whose result falls under the category of RA(result awaited)/ AB(Absent) may contact the Principal of the concerned College/ Department/ Centers within 10 days of declaration of the result,” a statement on the DU website read.

DU OBE Results - Direct Link

According to reports, ninety-five per cent of students on average appeared in the June 2021 open book exams (OBE), which is about 5 per cent higher than last year. As many as 2.9 lakh students wrote the first OBE exam that was held in August 2020 and 1.7 lakh students took the exams in December 2020, the report said.