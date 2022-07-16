Delhi University Declares Results For 26 Undergraduate, 18 Postgraduate Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi University DU Result 2022

Delhi University (DU) has declared the results of 26 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate courses, informed the university officials on Saturday. The results are available at the Samarth portal. Dean of Examination DS Rawat said that the results of 37,000 students have been declared. An email regarding the grievance redressal process has also been sent to over 65,000 students.

"We are in process of declaring results. We have declared results of 37,000 students. This is the first time when teaching, examination and evaluation took place simultaneously and results were declared within 40 days of examination," Dean of Examination, Rawat said.

According to the university, results for courses like BCom (Hons), BA (Hons) Philosophy, Hindi, Political Science, BA (VOC) Human Resource Management and BSC (Hons) Home Science, Mathematics, Statistics have been declared till now.

In May and June, exams were conducted in physical mode for the second and third-year undergraduate students after a hiatus of two-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university conducted Open Book Examination (OPE) during the first and second wave of pandemic.

