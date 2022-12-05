Delhi University CW Quota Round-3 Allocation List Out For UG Admission; 261 Candidates Shortlisted

DU CW quota round-3 allocation list out

The University of Delhi, or DU, has made the CW quota round-3 allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes available. In the third DU CW quota list, as many as 261 candidates have been allotted seats. The admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the CW quota round-3 allocation list. Candidates will be required to select the 'Accept' option on their dashboards to confirm the round 3 CW category seat allocation list. The DU round-3 seat allotment list against the CW category includes form number, candidates name, college name, course, category and sub-category.

Candidates who have applied for admission to Delhi University CW category can now check the DU seat allotment list against CW category for admission to UG programmes. The ECA, sports and CW first and second round were issued on November 15 and 25 respectively. In the DU round-2 allocation list issued earlier, as many as 252 candidates have been shortlisted in ECA, 112 in the sports category and 1,070 in the CW category.

How To Check DU Round-3 Seat Allocation List