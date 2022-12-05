  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University CW Quota Round-3 Allocation List Out For UG Admission; 261 Candidates Shortlisted

Delhi University CW Quota Round-3 Allocation List Out For UG Admission; 261 Candidates Shortlisted

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University has issued the CW quota round-3 allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 12:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Close Seat Acceptance Window Against Spot Round Two Admission Today
Delhi University To Close Registration Process Against PG First Admission List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 4,000 Candidates Allotted Seats In Spot Round 2 Allocation
DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Revises Postgraduate Round 1 Admission Date; Apply Till December 4
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Spot Round-2 Allocation List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 19,000 Candidates Register For Spot Round 2
Delhi University CW Quota Round-3 Allocation List Out For UG Admission; 261 Candidates Shortlisted
DU CW quota round-3 allocation list out
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, or DU, has made the CW quota round-3 allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes available. In the third DU CW quota list, as many as 261 candidates have been allotted seats. The admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the CW quota round-3 allocation list. Candidates will be required to select the 'Accept' option on their dashboards to confirm the round 3 CW category seat allocation list. The DU round-3 seat allotment list against the CW category includes form number, candidates name, college name, course, category and sub-category.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates who have applied for admission to Delhi University CW category can now check the DU seat allotment list against CW category for admission to UG programmes. The ECA, sports and CW first and second round were issued on November 15 and 25 respectively. In the DU round-2 allocation list issued earlier, as many as 252 candidates have been shortlisted in ECA, 112 in the sports category and 1,070 in the CW category.

How To Check DU Round-3 Seat Allocation List

  1. Visit the official website -- admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Go to the ‘CSAS 2022’ section available on the home page
  3. Click on the ‘CW’ category link
  4. The seat allocation list will get displayed on screen
  5. Check and download for future reference
Click here for more Education News
DU UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply
AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply
JEE Main 2023: Registration Process, Tentative Exam Date And Time
JEE Main 2023: Registration Process, Tentative Exam Date And Time
CISCE, Punjab PSEB, MP Board Datesheets: Key Points On 2023 Class 10, 12 Exams; Admit Cards
CISCE, Punjab PSEB, MP Board Datesheets: Key Points On 2023 Class 10, 12 Exams; Admit Cards
CBSE Date Sheet 2022-23: When, Where To Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables
CBSE Date Sheet 2022-23: When, Where To Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables
CLAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Steps To Download
CLAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Steps To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................