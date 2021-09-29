DU Cut-Off 2021 In Two Days; Check Miranda House BA Cut-Offs From Last Year

DU Admission 2021: Miranda House 1st cutoff for BA (Hons) from 2020

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the DU cut-off 2021 first list on Friday, October 1, for merit-based undergraduate (UG) admissions. Candidates who want to take admission in Miranda House can check the opening BA cut-off marks from last year. Miranda House has bagged the top position in NIRF Rankings 2021 this year in the College category.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Also Read || DU Cut-Off 2021: Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For BSc Courses From Last Year

Miranda House Principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda told PTI that she has spoken to the principals of CBSE schools and they told her that the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above is slightly higher this year. However, Dr Nanda said there will not be a cent per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

Also Read || DU UG Admission Portal 2021 Open; Check Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From 2020

"We won't have 100 per cent cut-offs. The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them," Dr Nanda told PTI. She said the increase would be 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in popular courses like Political Science (Hons), some combinations of BA Programme, Physics (Hons), etc.

DU Cut Off 2020 Miranda House BA (Hons)

Programmes First List Cut-Off In Per Cent BA (Hons) Economics 98.75 English 98 Geography 98.5 History 98.75 Philosophy 97 Political Science 99 Sociology 98.5





The DU first cut-off 2021 list will be out on October 1 followed by the second and third on October 9 and October 16 respectively. If seats remain vacant after the third DU cut-off 2021 list, the university will release special cut-off list, fourth, fifth cut-offs and special drive cut-off list.