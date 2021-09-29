  • Home
The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the DU cutoff 2021 first list on Friday, October 1, for merit-based undergraduate (UG) admissions.

DU Cut-Off 2021 In Two Days; Check Miranda House BA Cut-Offs From Last Year
DU Admission 2021: Miranda House 1st cutoff for BA (Hons) from 2020
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the DU cut-off 2021 first list on Friday, October 1, for merit-based undergraduate (UG) admissions. Candidates who want to take admission in Miranda House can check the opening BA cut-off marks from last year. Miranda House has bagged the top position in NIRF Rankings 2021 this year in the College category.

Miranda House Principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda told PTI that she has spoken to the principals of CBSE schools and they told her that the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above is slightly higher this year. However, Dr Nanda said there will not be a cent per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

"We won't have 100 per cent cut-offs. The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them," Dr Nanda told PTI. She said the increase would be 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in popular courses like Political Science (Hons), some combinations of BA Programme, Physics (Hons), etc.

DU Cut Off 2020 Miranda House BA (Hons)

Programmes

First List Cut-Off In Per Cent

BA (Hons)

Economics

98.75

English

98

Geography

98.5

History

98.75

Philosophy

97

Political Science

99

Sociology

98.5


The DU first cut-off 2021 list will be out on October 1 followed by the second and third on October 9 and October 16 respectively. If seats remain vacant after the third DU cut-off 2021 list, the university will release special cut-off list, fourth, fifth cut-offs and special drive cut-off list.

