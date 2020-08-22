Delhi University Cut Off 2020: Check Hansraj College Cut Off and Predict Admission Chances

As the announcement of almost all the state boards and other board’s class 12th results have been made, the students might be drawing their attention towards the degree admissions. Various colleges and universities around the country have started their admission process, so as the University of Delhi. Every year the Delhi University colleges witness large numbers of students queuing up to get a seat in their desired programmes. The north campus colleges of Delhi University are the first priority of the students aspiring for DU admissions. Among these premium colleges, is the Hansraj College which offers a wide range of courses in arts, science, humanities and commerce.





Cut Off likely to be higher





The Delhi University colleges are expected to have a higher cut off this year because of multiple reasons. The first reason being, the substantial increase in the number of students who have scored more than 90 and 95 percent in the CBSE class 12th results. The students scoring 95% marks have been doubled this year. A large number of applications come from the students belonging to the CBSE board. Secondly, the postponement of the several national level engineering, medicine, law and agriculture universities entrance examinations has also given air to the speculations of higher cut-offs. The students appearing for NEET, CLAT, ICAR AIEEA and JEE Main 2020 examinations might also want to enrol themselves into the DU admission process.





Courses and seats

The popular programmes of Hansraj college include BA Hons. Economics, BA Hons. English, BA Hons. History. B.Sc Hons. Mathematics, B.Sc Hons Chemistry and BCom Hons. The college offers 18 UG programmes in total of 1714 seats. Five new combinations of the BA programme have been introduced by the college for the upcoming academic session. i.e, Economics + Comm, Physical Education +History, Sanskrit + History, Economics + History and Philosophy + History.

Previous year cut offs





The admissions to the UG programmes in DU colleges is done on the basis of cut off marks prepared with the help of best of four calculations of Delhi University. The cut off of DU is different for different categories of students and programmes. The cut off of Delhi University is likely to be released in the month of September. The university will release a total five DU cut off and one special round of cut off. Last year, DU released a total of eight cut off lists for admission to 62,000 seats offered at 91 affiliated colleges.

The aspirants of DU can check the previous year cutoffs of Delhi University to know their chances of admissions and the qualifying marks for some popular programmes of Hansraj College. DU previous years cut-offs include the last two years closing cut off score at which the admissions at various programmes were stopped and seats were filled.

Hansraj College Cut off 2019





Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 97.25 94.5 90.25 88 BA Hons. English 96.75 93.25 91 90 BSc Hons. Chemistry 96 94.33 87 81 BSc Hons. Mathematics 96.5 95 93 88 BSc Hons.Computer Science 96.75 95.5 93 90 B.Com Hons 97.25 94.25 89.75 82.25 B.A Hons. History 96.5 93.75 92 92





Hansraj College Cut off 2018





Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons. Economics 97 92.75 88.75 84.25 BA Hons. English 95.5 92 86.5 89.75 BSc Hons. Chemistry 96 95 88 82 BSc Hons. Mathematics 96 94.5

84 BSc Hons.Computer Science 96.25 93 92.75 91 B.Com Hons 97 91.5 89 77 B.A Hons. History 96 90.5 87.25 88.25





The application process of Delhi University is underway and more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves as of now, as per the official data available on the website of the university.