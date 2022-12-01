Delhi University CSAS Spot Round-2 Allocation List For DU UG Admission Tomorrow

DU UG admission spot round-2 list tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second spot round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list tomorrow, December 2. The DU CSAS spot round-2 list set to be issued tomorrow will be released for admission to undergraduate seats. Along with the spot round-2 allocation list, the university will also declare the CW-3 and KM-3 lists on admission.uod.ac.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to 'Accept' the allocated seats between December 3 (10 am) and December 4 (4:59 pm). The Delhi University affiliated colleges will then verify and approve the online applications from December 3 to December 5 (4:59 pm). The last date of online payment of admission fees is December 6. As per the CSAS allocation policy of Spot Allocations, candidates who applied for CSAS 2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of spot round-2 were able to participate in the second round spot round.

“On the announcement of spot admission, the admission of all already candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades. Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions,” a DU statement read.

It further said: “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD and she/he will be out of CSAS.”