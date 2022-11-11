Delhi University CSAS Round 3, Spot Round Allocation, Admission Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here

DU UG admission 2022 revised schedule released

Delhi University has released the complete schedule for the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 allocation and admission. Candidates can check the DU CSAS round 3 allocation, admission dates on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Along with the release of CSAS third round dates, the DU has also announced the dates for the first spot round of CSAS allocation and admissions.

The university will declare the CSAS third allocation list on November 13, 2022 (5 pm). Candidates can 'Accept' the allocated seats from November 14 (10 am) to November 15 (4:59 pm). The colleges will verify and approve the online applications between November 14 and November 16 (4:59 pm). The candidates who will get selected in the DU CSAS 3rd allocation list can pay the admission fees by November 17, 2022.

The university will open the window to upgrade seats only for categories including ECA, sPORTS, CW, KM (Supernumerary) Christian candidates for St Stephens and JMC between November 18-19, 2022. The DU will release the list of vacant seats for CSAS spot round admission on November 20 (5 pm).

Eligible candidates can apply for the CSAS spot round allocation from November 21 (10 am) to November 22 (4:59 pm). The university will declare the first sport allocation list on November 23 (5 pm). The candidates who will get selected in the first round CSAS spot admission can 'Accept' the allocated seats between November 24 (10 am) to November 25 (4:59 pm).

The colleges affiliated with DU can verify and approve the applications of candidates seeking admission against the CSAS first spot allocation list from November 24 to November 26, 2022. The candidates must complete the admission process by accepting the allocated seat and making the online payment of admission fees at the allotted colleges up to 4:59 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022.