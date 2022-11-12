Delhi University CSAS Round-3 Allocation List For Admission To UG Programmes Tomorrow

DU UG CSAS admission round-3 list tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list tomorrow, November 13. The DU CSAS list set to be issued tomorrow will be released for admission to undergraduate seats. Shortlisted candidates will have to 'Accept' the allocated seats between November 14 (10 am) and November 15 (4:59 pm). The DU-affiliated colleges will then verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to November 16 (4:59 pm). While the candidates shortlisted in the DU CSAS third allocation list will have to pay the admission fees by November 17, 2022.

The DU UG first semester classes are underway. The university started the academic session for the 2022-23 UG batch on November 2.

While announcing the DU CSAS round-3 list, the university has announced the dates for spot admission and ECA and supernumerary seats. The university is set to open the window to upgrade seats for categories including ECA, sports, CW, KM (Supernumerary) Christian candidates for St Stephens and JMC between November 18 and November 19, 2022. The DU will release the list of vacant seats for CSAS spot round admission on November 20 (5 pm).

DU will announce the first spot allocation list on November 23 (5 pm). The candidates who will get selected in the first round CSAS spot admission list will have to 'Accept' the allocated seats between November 24 (10 am) and November 25 (4:59 pm).