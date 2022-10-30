Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation List For UG Admission Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications till November 2

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) will release the CSAS 2022 round two allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 30. The candidates can check the DU UG round 2 allocation list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. To check and download the CSAS 2022 round 2 allocation letter, candidates need to log in with the CUET application number and password.

The candidates shortlisted in DU second allocation list will be required to submit their acceptance to the allotted seats between October 31 and November 1, 2022. After acceptance submission, colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications till November 2, 2022. Candidates can submit the admission fee by November 3, 2022.

The candidates who have opted for upgrading to higher 'programme and college combination' preferences in the first round will also be allotted seats in the second round of allocation. Shortlisted candidates must choose an option among 'Upgrade' Or 'Freeze'. If they failed to select an option within the stipulated timeline, the provisionally allocated seat will be cancelled and the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the third round of seat allocation.

The DU CSAS allocation list will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase. The university is offering 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The UG programme includes 206 combinations for the BA programme. This year, DU is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in its UG and PG programmes.