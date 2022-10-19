DU UG admission 1st allotment list today

The University of Delhi (DU) will likely issue the first allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses against the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today, October 19. The DU UG first merit list earlier was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 18. The DU UG admission CSAS first phase allotment list will be issued on the university’s admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in. DU Merit List Live

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

The university will likely release the CSAS merit list after the Supreme Court hearing on the plea by DU’s St Stephen's College against a Delhi High Court order on admissions today. The High Court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses. St Stephen's College, however, wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

The DU admission CSAS list, as per a university document, will be prepared on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the DU preference filling phase.

Candidates satisfied with the DU CSAS round-1 merit list will be required to submit their acceptance to the allotted seats within the stipulated time. After acceptance submission, colleges will then verify and approve the online applications.