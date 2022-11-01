Delhi University To Create Cluster Colleges To Operate As Knowledge Networks

DU to form cluster colleges

The University of Delhi (DU) will create cluster colleges to operate as knowledge networks. The university is implementing National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) through the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) and to provide flexibility to students to choose the courses according to their interests and future prospects, the university will form cluster colleges. Colleges of the university in the cluster will share their resources, to the extent possible, with other colleges, located in its vicinity, so as to provide more choices to students and overcome the resource constrains and limitations at the end of each college, a DU statement said.

While announcing the set up of clusters, DU said that colleges of the university will be grouped under five different cluster colleges depending upon their geographical locations and each cluster colleges will operate as Knowledge Networks.

The college, DU said, highlighted within a cluster, has been identified as the nodal or hub college, which will act as the nodal point for coordination with the university as well as the colleges within the said cluster for smooth implementation of the NEP.

The nodal or the hub college will coordinate with the rest of the colleges in the cluster for effective and smooth networking for sharing of resources. There will be one nodal faculty in each college to coordinate with the nodal or hub college in a cluster or knowledge network. The coordinators of the nodal college and co-hub college will coordinate with the nodal faculties in the cluster or knowledge network to constitute three working groups, Skill Enhancement Courses Working Group, Value Addition Courses Working Group and Ability Enhancement Courses Working Group.