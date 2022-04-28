  • Home
Delhi University Constitutes Committee To Examine Shortfall In SC/ST Enrolment

Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Yogesh Singh has constituted an eight-member committee to examine the issue of "shortfall" in the enrolment of SC/ST students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 3:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted an eight-member committee to examine the issue of "shortfall" in the enrolment of SC/ST students in the varsity. The committee is chaired by Dean of Student Welfare Pankaj Arora while Join Dean Students Welfare Gurpreet Singh has been appointed as member secretary.

In a notification issued on April 25, the Joint Registrar said: "The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a Committee to examine the issue regarding shortfall in the enrolment of the SC/ST students and make a recommendation to enhance the enrolment of SC/ST students in the University of Delhi with immediate effect." Speaking to PTI, the Vice-Chancellor said the committee has been constituted to understand why there is a shortfall in the enrolment of SC/ST students.

"Students generally get enrolled and then leave the seats, this results in the seats lying vacant. We wish to understand the reasons for this shortfall," Mr Singh said. The DU VC said the committee is expected to submit its report in three to four weeks. "Thereafter, we will see what action needs to be taken," he said.

Besides Arora, the committee also has Dean (admission) Sanjeev Singh, Prof. KP Singh, Department of Library & Information Science; Prof Laishram Rajendrakumar Singh, B.R. Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research (ACBR); Prof. Rajiv Aggarwal, Principal of Deshbandhu College; Mahendra Meena, asst professor at Shivaji College and Sudhanshu Kumar, Assistant Professor at Swami Shraddhanand College Meanwhile, the DU will hold a webinar on Friday to apprise students about the reservation policies for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The webinar will cover doubts about reservation policies and related aspects such as reservation policies for schedule caste (SC), schedule tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS) candidates, the registration process for such candidates and requirement of essential documents for registration to CUET.

