Delhi University Conducts COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Students, Teaching, Non-Teaching Employees

The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 19, 2022 10:11 am IST | Source: PTI

Delhi University Conducts COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Students, Teaching, Non-Teaching Employees
DU conducts COVID-19 vaccination drive for students, teachers (representational)
New Delhi:

The Delhi University is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its teaching and non-teaching employees and students, officials said. “All teaching and non-teaching employees above 60 years who are eligible for precautionary doses as well as students of Delhi University (DU) and its constituent colleges are requested to get vaccinated,” said an official statement by the Chief Medical Officer, Delhi University.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi.

While the vaccine doses can be received at the West Delhi Health Centre from Monday to Saturday, the vaccine will be available at North Campus centre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4pm.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

University of Delhi
