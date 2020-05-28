Delhi University to conduct “Open Book Exams” for PG students

Amidst the growing opposition to its plans of conducting Open Book Examinations (OBE), Delhi University today asked various stakeholders to propose date sheet for the final semester or year exams in view of COVID-19 of all the Post Graduate Programmes.

The varsity has notified on May 14 for the provision of OBE to be adopted as an alternative mode of examinations for final semester or year students if the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19 pandemic, as one time measure.

“… all concerned are hereby requested to propose Date Sheet of all the Post Graduate Programmes of your Faculty/Department/Centre keeping in view the guidelines as per Notification Ref No. Dean (Exams)/02/2019-20 dated 14.05.2020 regarding conduct of examinations for final semester/term/year for the Academic Session 2019-20 in view of COVID-19 and Letter dated 18.05.2020 regarding General Guidelines and preparation of Question Papers based on Open Book Examination (OBE) mode for final semester/term/year for 2019-20 in view of COV ID-19 pandemic,” the circular from the varsity said.

The varsity has asked heads and deans of various faculty, departments and centres to send the date sheet to the Examination Branch latest by June 4 for uploading on the university website.

Meanwhile, eighty-five per cent of Delhi University students, who participated in a survey-cum-referendum conducted by the Delhi University Teachers' Association, have voted against the administration's decision of holding online open book exams.

DUTA has been saying that the OBE is a faulty method of examination as it discriminates against those without access to books, notes and online resources, encourages malpractice and penalises honest students.

Further, it does not take care of the special needs of many students, especially the differently-abled ones.

The teachers' association demanded that the university explores alternatives, which do not disfavour a large section of students or promote dishonesty.

Delhi University, while Issuing a list of guidelines for setting questions for “the open book exams” said that the exams are “not online mode” and that “minimal internet” will be required for conducting it.

The university said that exams will only require “minimal internet” for “downloading and uploading purposes”.

The varsity, in the guidelines issued to all heads of department, said: “This may please be noted that mode adopted is not an online mode, only for downloading and uploading purposes, there will be a requirement of minimal internet and any latest phone will serve the purpose.”



