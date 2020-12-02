Delhi University Completes First Spot Allotment For Entrance-Based UG Admission

  • Home
DU has completed the first spot allotment for BTech (IT MI), BA(H) Humanities and Social Sciences, and five-year integrated program in Journalism and BA(H) Multimedia and Mass Communication.DU has also released a revised schedule for seat allotment for UG entrance-based admissions.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 2, 2020 5:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has completed the first spot allotment for BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), BA(H) Humanities and Social Sciences, and five-year integrated program in Journalism and BA(H) Multimedia and Mass Communication on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The university has also released a revised schedule for seat allotment for the undergraduate entrance-based admissions.

Aspirants have also requested for spot admissions to B.El.Ed., BMS, BBA(FIA) and BA(H) Business Economics courses. However, DU is yet to make a decision on it.

The Delhi University stated, “Request for spot admission allotment to the B.El.Ed. course and for the BMS, BBA(FIA) and BA(H) Business Economics courses were received by the University”.

There have also been cases of false information, or details submitted by students leading to cancellation of their admissions. For the same, the examination committee formed by Delhi University looked into these cases, and claimed to have resolved most of them.

“However, many applicants have given wrong or false information. The committees have looked at all the representations and have resolved most of the cases,” DU said.

The committees will also be considering the names of all the COVID-affected applicants whose results were received later by the university.

DU UG Seat Allotment Schedule

Wednesday, ,December 2 2020

Publication of First Spot Allotment for admission to

(i) Bachelor in Elementary Education

(ii) Bachelor in Management Studies, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis) and B.A.(H) Business Economics.

Publication of Second Spot Allotment for admission to

(i) B.Tech.Information Technology & Mathematical Innovations

(ii) B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

(iii) Five Year Integrated Program in Journalism (iv)B.A. (Hons.) Multi Media and Mass Communication

00:01 am of 3rd Dec – 11:59 pm

3rd Dec 2020

Opening of the portal for applicants to apply for the dashboard

Till 05:00 pm 4th

Dec 2020

Approval of all eligible applicants for spot admissions by colleges/ Department/

Centre

Till 11:59 pm 5th

Dec 2020

Last date of payment against Spot admission

Due to the pandemic, Delhi University held online examinations which brought a slew of problems such as inaccessibility to the internet, and inability to mark attendance. Students also reported discrepancies in the open book test results, and applied for re-evaluation.

UG Admission Delhi University Admissions
