DU Committee To Discuss Increasing Seats In Every Course by 15%

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

The standing committee on admissions of Delhi University's Academic Council, will discuss increasing seats in every course by 15% to accommodate the quota for the Economically Weaker Section, or EWS, introduced last year. This proposal is part of the agenda for the meeting of the standing committee scheduled tomorrow, June 10, 2020, at 2 pm. In 2019-20, DU had increased the number of seats by 10% to partially implement the quota. In the notification, the university had mentioned that “remaining 15 percent enhancement will be completed in 2020-21.

The council will also discuss having a completely online admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for 2020-21, including the processes for admission to Sports, Extracurricular Activity, or ECA, and Children or Widows of Armed Forces, or CW, category seats. Admission against these categories previously required physical presence of the candidates at trials.

In the agenda papers for a previous meeting, the universities had proposed June 8 as a tentative date for the application window for DU Admission 2020 for UG and PG courses to open. The agenda for the latest meeting still carries the same tentative schedule but admission dates are likely to change.

The council will also discuss the proposal that Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET 2020, be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). “The Nodal persons for any task related to DUET 2020 will be the respective Head of the Department,” according to the agenda papers

Admission Fees, Eligibility Criteria

According to the agenda, the university committee may “consider the proposal that the eligibility criteria of the UG and PG Courses for the admission-2020 will remain the same as considered for admissions in 2019-20,”. It further proposes that there will be no change in the online registration fee, correction fees, admission cancellation fees, and “additional registration fee for ECA or Sports category”. Previously, a committee was constituted to make recommendations regarding admission against ECA and Sports quotas.

The council will also discuss different issues related to admission of reserved category candidates.

Admission “under Prime Minster’s Special Scholarship Scheme for J and K students, nomination of seats for Sikkimese students, admission of minority category students in minority colleges and admission under Ward Quota will be the same as last year,” according to the agenda papers.

COVID-19, Social Distancing, And DU Admission

The council, according to the agenda papers, will also consider the “proposal to minimize the visit of students for physical verification of the documents.”

The agenda proposes that “colleges or departments (will) physically verify the original documents of the applicants once the session commences".

The council will also discuss withdrawing the “15 percent weightage for interview” rule that some colleges follow, in order to ensure social distancing during COVID-19.

The council, according to the agenda papers will also discuss releasing five cutoff lists for the undergraduate admissions. Any further cutoffs, if required, will be declared after completion of admissions against the fifth cutoff list.