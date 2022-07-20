  • Home
Delhi University Colleges Begin Offline Classes For A Section Of Students

Physical classes for a section of students of colleges under Delhi University began on Wednesday with students exhilarated to be back on campus and make up for the college time lost due to the Covid pandemic.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 1:45 pm IST
Delhi University Colleges Begin Offline Classes For A Section Of Students
Delhi University Colleges Begin In-Person Classes
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Physical classes for a section of students of colleges under Delhi University began on Wednesday with students exhilarated to be back on campus and make up for the college time lost due to the Covid pandemic. Classes for the fifth and seventh semesters of the new academic year have begun. However, students claimed that the attendance was low in various colleges on the first day. They are hopeful that it would be their first fully offline semester. They had so far attended online classes as the university was shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harshvardhan, a third-year student of Hindu College, who attended physical classes on Wednesday, said normalcy is returning. "It is good to be back on the campus, it feels like the pre-Covid times. The attendance was, however, low as outstation students are yet to return from their home town," he said. Introductory sessions were held at several colleges to apprise students about the syllabus.

Lakshay, a third-year History (Hons) student of Kirorimal College said he did not have any class scheduled for the day but there is an introductory session. "We didn't have classes today. Teachers have told us that classes will start properly from the next week when all outstation students will be back," he said.

Excited to be back in the college, Lakshay said, "This will be the first time we will be able to start the semester in offline mode. We have one year to redeem all the lost college time."

The Delhi University was reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years. In-person practical classes for third-year students resumed last year, but the university was shut again because of the spike in the number of Covid cases in December.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Univeristy
