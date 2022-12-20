Delhi University To Close Registrations Against UG Special Spot Allocation Round Today

Delhi University will close the UG special spot admission round registration today

The Delhi University (DU) will close the application window against the special spot admission round today, December 20. To register for the DU special spot allocation round for UG programmes, candidates will have to visit the admission portal of the university -- admission.uod.ac.in and login with their application number and password. The DU UG admission 2022 special spot allocation list will be published on December 22 (10 am).

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates shortlisted in DU UG admission 2022 special spot allocation will be able to accept the allotted seats between December 22 (10 am) and December 23 (4:59 pm). The special spot allocation list will be prepared after considering the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college and the category of the applicant.

It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in special spot admission round, if offered. However, candidates who were offered a seat in special spot admission round are not eligible to apply. Candidates should note that the seat allotted in the special spot admission round will be final.

DU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply Through CSAS