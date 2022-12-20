  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Close Registrations Against UG Special Spot Allocation Round Today

Delhi University To Close Registrations Against UG Special Spot Allocation Round Today

The Delhi University (DU) will close the application window against the special spot admission round today, December 20.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 20, 2022 3:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Fourth Round Schedule
Delhi University To Release PG NCWEB Second Admission List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Registrations Against Special Spot Allocation Round Begins Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round Vacant List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seats List For Special Spot Round On December 18
Admission For Academic Session 2022-23 Will Conclude On December 31: Delhi University
Delhi University To Close Registrations Against UG Special Spot Allocation Round Today
Delhi University will close the UG special spot admission round registration today
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) will close the application window against the special spot admission round today, December 20. To register for the DU special spot allocation round for UG programmes, candidates will have to visit the admission portal of the university -- admission.uod.ac.in and login with their application number and password. The DU UG admission 2022 special spot allocation list will be published on December 22 (10 am).

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates shortlisted in DU UG admission 2022 special spot allocation will be able to accept the allotted seats between December 22 (10 am) and December 23 (4:59 pm). The special spot allocation list will be prepared after considering the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college and the category of the applicant.

It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in special spot admission round, if offered. However, candidates who were offered a seat in special spot admission round are not eligible to apply. Candidates should note that the seat allotted in the special spot admission round will be final.

DU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply Through CSAS

  1. Visit the official DU website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
  2. Log in with CUET application number, password and captcha
  3. Reading the instructions and proceed to fill the application form
  4. Fill in personal details as required for DU UG special spot admission round
  5. Upload documents as required and make the payment online
  6. Submit the application form and print a copy for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Mains 2023 Syllabus: Updates On Exam Pattern, Medium Of Question Paper
JEE Mains 2023 Syllabus: Updates On Exam Pattern, Medium Of Question Paper
CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key On December 24; Key Points On Rank List, Result Date
CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key On December 24; Key Points On Rank List, Result Date
India's Rise, Diversity Of Religious Teachings Should Be Highlighted In School Textbooks: Parliamentary Panel
India's Rise, Diversity Of Religious Teachings Should Be Highlighted In School Textbooks: Parliamentary Panel
Last Date To Register For IGNOU BEd, PhD, Post Basic BSc Nursing Entrance Tests Today
Last Date To Register For IGNOU BEd, PhD, Post Basic BSc Nursing Entrance Tests Today
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Fourth Round Schedule
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Fourth Round Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................