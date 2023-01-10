Delhi University Celebrates World Hindi Day, Promotes Hindi Language

Image credit: Official Release DU celebrates World Hindi Day.

The University of Delhi celebrated World Hindi Day today, January 10, 2023. To mark the importance of this day the university organised an event. Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) said that in today's era, there is a need to make content and curriculum in colloquial language. Presiding over the programme, DU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh said that when the speakers of Hindi will be strong, then Hindi itself will become strong.

Emphasizing enriching Hindi's vocabulary, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi said that we have to include technical words of other languages in Hindi's vocabulary. While emphasizing the use of common colloquial words, he said that there is no need to create pompous words.

Regarding the importance of the mother tongue in the National Education Policy 2020, Dr Satchidanand said that due to the non-availability of the curriculum in local languages, children studying in rural government schools are deprived of higher education. He said that we have an inferiority complex about speaking Hindi and we think that speaking in Hindi will undermine us. He also said that our language is enriched by our culture and environment.

Vice Chancellor of DU Professor Yogesh Singh in his presidential address said that Hindi is the language of love and personal touch. It is the language of our mind. Hindi is a popular, easy and simple language, let it be like that. He said that Hindi has never received government support, yet this language is continuously moving forward. Professor Yogesh Singh said that the language of government work was not Hindi in the British era and it is still not so after independence. He said that more or less a lot can happen regarding the prosperity of Hindi, just try to change the way of thinking. The Vice-Chancellor said that Hindi is the soul of India.

Appreciating the cooperation of the South Indian people in making Hindi the national language in the constitution, he said that it did not get the same support from the leaders of North India. In the present era, considering the translation of South Indian language films in Hindi and 30 per cent of Hindi content coming on OTT platforms like Netflix as a positive influence in favour of Hindi.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the prevalence of Hindi is increasing day by day. When the Prime Minister of India addresses foreign countries in Hindi, the value of Hindi increases. The Vice-Chancellor said that by 2047 India will have to become a developed nation. With that, the splendour of Hindi will automatically increase.

In the beginning of the event, the President of DU’s Bhartiye Bhasha Samiti, Professor Niranjan Kumar welcomed the guests and gave a detailed introduction. He gave detailed information on the history and development of Hindi since 1857. At the end of the event, member of Bhartiye Bhasha Samiti and Professor of Tamil language, Professor Uma Devi, in her thanksgiving address, said that it is pleasant that Hindi is moving forward, and that it is not moving forward alone but taking all Indian languages together.

On this occasion, Director of University of Delhi South Delhi Campus, Professor Prakash Singh, Convenor of Centenary Celebration Committee, Professor Neera Agnimitra, PRO Anoop Lather and Proctor Professor Rajni Abbi, including many officers, teachers and students were present.