Delhi University: Cancel Open Book Exams, Withdraw Exam Date Sheet, Demands DU Teachers' Group

Delhi University Teachers' Group demands cancellation of OBE and withdraw exam dates

A section of Delhi University's academic council and executive council members have demanded that the decision to conduct open book examination back as well as the DU tentative exam date sheet be withdrawn.

The lockdown imposed from March 25, and extended multiple times in phases, to fight the spread of the coronavirus has made all educational institutes shift to online mode.

The university had announced on May 14 that it is considering open book examination, or OBE, as an alternative mode of examinations as one time measure for final semester or final year students if the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic does not appear to be normal. The next day it issued guidelines on open book exams to be taken remotely with the aid of the internet. And on May 29, it issued "tentative dates" to conduct those exams. As per those dates, DU's semester exams begin from July 1.

The academic council (AC) and executive council (EC) members in a letter to Yogesh Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, or VC, of DU on May 30, “expressed their anguish that they had repeatedly wrote to VC not to conduct online examination through open book mode as it was anti-student, anti-social justice and in violation of their own rules and regulations”.

However, eighty-five per cent of Delhi University students, have voted against the decision of taking OBE in a survey-cum-referendum conducted by the Delhi University Teachers' Association.

Teachers Against DU Open Book Exams

The university had asked the heads and deans of various faculty, departments and centres to send the date sheet to the examination branch by June 4 for uploading on the university website.

A statement issued by the Academics For Action And Development (AAD), Delhi University, said: "We are pained that our students are treated as guinea pigs to an unprecedented examination mode with a "tentative" date-sheet.”

The AAD statement further questions how the university has shifted its position and opted for the alternative OBE as the only mode to be applied across all students of all the streams and “requests” for providing all the communications and minutes of the meeting related to OBE.

The statement issued by AAD added: “Why is the date 'tentative' and OBE certain? Do the factors, which make the dates tentative, not influence examination mode of the OBE?”

The statement issued by AAD said: “There are many students, who are stuck in their native places and remote areas.. are not confident about the proper functioning of the internet connection. Around three fourth of our students are coming from socially and economically weaker sections including the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Physically Challenged who have problems in terms of both - the hardware and the software.”

“There are issues of cybersecurity, which may compromise the confidentiality and sacrosanct nature of the examination," it said.