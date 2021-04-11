  • Home
Delhi University To Build Research Centre To Study Plant Sciences

Delhi University will be building a facility centre at Shahbad Dairy in Rohini to study plant sciences and promote research work in this field.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 10:50 am IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University will be building a facility centre at Shahbad Dairy in Rohini to study plant sciences and promote research work in this field. The new campus will be focused on teaching and researching different branches of plant sciences including agriculture, horticulture and plant genetics.

A team of Delhi University faculty headed by its pro Vice Chancellor Prof. PC Joshi visited the area to inspect the area for a new research centre.

The University will be building the plant genetic research centre to study agriculture, horticulture, forestry and plant genetics.

Earlier the University had started the admission process for foreign students for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It invited online applications at the official website of Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) fsr2021.du.ac.in.

