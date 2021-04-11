Delhi University To Build Research Centre To Study Plant Sciences

DU to build new research centre

Delhi University will be building a facility centre at Shahbad Dairy in Rohini to study plant sciences and promote research work in this field. The new campus will be focused on teaching and researching different branches of plant sciences including agriculture, horticulture and plant genetics.

A team of Delhi University faculty headed by its pro Vice Chancellor Prof. PC Joshi visited the area to inspect the area for a new research centre.

The University will be building the plant genetic research centre to study agriculture, horticulture, forestry and plant genetics.

🌱

Prof.PC Joshi & the University team visited the plant genetic research centre at Shahbad Dairy.The University proposes to develop a campus devoted to teaching & research of Plant Sciences - agriculture, horticulture, & plant genetics etc. A Facility Centre will start here soon pic.twitter.com/CQi4KYpUDy — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 10, 2021

Earlier the University had started the admission process for foreign students for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It invited online applications at the official website of Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) fsr2021.du.ac.in.