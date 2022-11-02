Delhi University To Commence UG First Year Class From November 2
DU UG Admissions 2022-23: "We are all set to hold classes for the first-year students. This year, we have conducted admissions through the CUET and are implementing the National Education Policy," VC Yogesh Singh said
DU UG Admissions 2022-23: The University of Delhi will commence the first semester classes on November 2 for the academic session 2022-23. DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told PTI that the university is all set for the start of the new academic year and arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of all the facilities for the students. "We are all set to hold classes for the first-year students. This year, we have conducted admissions through the CUET and are implementing the National Education Policy. It is a different policy and students will have more flexibility," Mr Singh said.
