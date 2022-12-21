Delhi University Begins NCWEB UG Admission Against Last Special Drive Cut-Off List Today

DU NCWEB UG admission against last special drive cut-off list 2022 starts today

The University of Delhi will start the admission process against Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG last special drive cut-off list 2022 today, December 21 (10 am). Candidates who wish to apply for admission against DU NCWEB last special drive cut-off 2022 can register online through the official website-- ncweb.du.ac.in. The online admission process for BA and BCom programmes against the NCWEB UG last special drive cut-off list at respective teaching centres will close on December 22.

The colleges and departments have to complete the approvals for admission against the last special drive cut-off by December 23 (5 pm) and the last date for payment of admission fees by candidates is December 24 (5 pm). As per the DU NCWEB official release, the UG last special drive cut-off list 2022 is for those candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs for whatsoever reasons and is subject to availability of vacant seats.

Candidates who have registered and secured admission in DU's NCWEB programme or college in any of the earlier cut-off lists will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Applicants can apply for a single programme and college by ensuring they meet the required eligibility condition and the last special drive cut-off. The university has stated that applying under the last special drive cut-off does not guarantee admission and no request will be entertained in case a candidate fails to apply or pay the fees (if approved) within the stipulated timeline given in the schedule.