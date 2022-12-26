Delhi University Begins NCWEB PG Admission Against Third Merit List Today

DU NCWEB PG admission against 3rd merit list begins today

The University of Delhi will start the admission process against DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) 2022 third merit list for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, December 26, 2022. Candidates can apply for the DU NCWEB PG admission against third merit list through the official website– admission.uod.ac.in. The university has issued the third admission list for subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, History, Philosophy, Political Science and Sanskrit.

The university has issued NCWEB third postgraduate admission list on December 25, 2022. The DU NCWEB PG 3rd admission list consists of candidate's roll number, form number, name, allotted college/department, final entrance marks and combined rank. The candidates who have been shortlisted for admission can apply against the allocated seats between December 26 and December 27, 2022.

The colleges/departments will verify and approve the admission of candidates from December 26 to December 28. Candidates will be able to pay the fees against the DU NCWEB PG 3rd admission list till December 28, 2022. The applicants are required to log in to the PG admission portal to make the online payment of fees.

DU NCWEB PG Third Admission List 2022: Important Dates