DU begins application process for foreign students

Delhi University has invited online applications from foreign candidates for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) will be conducting the admission process. It has released the admission forms at the official website fsr2021.du.ac.in. The application fee is Rs 1,500.

Programme Last Date Of Submission Of Applications Undergraduate three-year programme May 31 Postgraduate programme June 29 MBA, PhD in Faculty of Management April 30 MPhil, PhD programmes July 30 One-year certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, PG diploma courses August 22 BA, MA courses at Schools of Open Learning August 29 Part-time affiliation in any course August 22





Steps To Apply At Foreign Students’ Registry Portal

Step 1 Visit the official website fsr2021.du.ac.in.

Step 2 Under the new registration tab, enter email id, mobile number, form a password and click on register tab

Step 3 Login to the admission portal using registered email id and password

Step 4 Upload required documents and pay online application fee

Step 5 Download fee receipt

Documents Required

The candidates will have to submit their birth certificate, educational certificates, research proposal for MPhil or PhD programmes, music students will have to submit their video, Associations of Indian University Certificate (if applicable), medical insurance, and photographs.

The correction facility will be opened for 10 days after submitting the application forms.

FSR conducts admissions for all the foreign nationals seeking admission into Delhi University. The candidates must be a passport holder of another country, or they have the Overseas Citizen of India card along with their passport. Though, non-resident Indians (NRI) who have appeared for their qualifying exams from a foreign board will not be eligible for admissions.