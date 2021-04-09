Delhi University Begins Application Process For Foreign Students
Delhi University has invited online applications from foreign candidates for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) will be conducting the admission process. It has released the admission forms at the official website fsr2021.du.ac.in. The application fee is Rs 1,500.
Programme
Last Date Of Submission Of Applications
Undergraduate three-year programme
May 31
Postgraduate programme
June 29
MBA, PhD in Faculty of Management
April 30
MPhil, PhD programmes
July 30
One-year certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, PG diploma courses
August 22
BA, MA courses at Schools of Open Learning
August 29
Part-time affiliation in any course
August 22
Steps To Apply At Foreign Students’ Registry Portal
Step 1 Visit the official website fsr2021.du.ac.in.
Step 2 Under the new registration tab, enter email id, mobile number, form a password and click on register tab
Step 3 Login to the admission portal using registered email id and password
Step 4 Upload required documents and pay online application fee
Step 5 Download fee receipt
Documents Required
The candidates will have to submit their birth certificate, educational certificates, research proposal for MPhil or PhD programmes, music students will have to submit their video, Associations of Indian University Certificate (if applicable), medical insurance, and photographs.
The correction facility will be opened for 10 days after submitting the application forms.
FSR conducts admissions for all the foreign nationals seeking admission into Delhi University. The candidates must be a passport holder of another country, or they have the Overseas Citizen of India card along with their passport. Though, non-resident Indians (NRI) who have appeared for their qualifying exams from a foreign board will not be eligible for admissions.