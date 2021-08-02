Delhi University To Begin UG Registration Process From Today

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University to begin registrations for UG courses today

The University of Delhi will begin the registration process of undergraduate courses from today. The application portal will remain functional till August 31. According to university officials, the admission portal is likely to go live by 3 pm.

The registration process for postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD courses had commenced on July 26.

DU will open the window for updation of marks at a later stage. "While CBSE, ISC boards have declared results, there are many state boards that are yet to announce results. We will provide the students the option of updating their marks at a later stage and a special window will be opened for it," a DU official said.

Even this year, students will not have to choose their course or college while filling the form, like last year. Once a student fills the DU application form, he or she will be eligible for admission to every college and course, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, officials said.

For colleges like St Stephen's and Jesus and Mary, they will have to fill separate application forms for the respective colleges but only after they have filled the common form for the university.

Every year, DU receives the maximum number of applications from students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Last year, over 2.85 lakh applicants were from CBSE, followed by over 12,000 applicants from Board of School Education, Haryana and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC).

Most of the courses will have merit-based admissions while some courses have entrance-based processes. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards.