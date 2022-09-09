Delhi University To Begin UG Admission Process With Launch Of Portal On September 12

Delhi University (DU)

The Delhi University will begin the admission process for undergraduate courses with the launch of a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Monday, officials have said. The university this year is taking admission on the basis of their scores in the newly-launched Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which concluded on Tuesday. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

The delay in the CUET UG resulted in a delay in the admission process at the university, which was originally expected to launch the portal by the last week of August. Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the CUET results have been announced. A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET UG merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis. The DU had last month announced that it will soon launch its application process for admission to the UG courses, and had asked the candidates to ensure that their documents and certificates are ready by August 31. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET.

The CUET debut was anything but smooth. Students were faced with many troubles such as technical glitches, and a last-minute change in the exam centres and in the exam dates. Many of them even complained of their admit cards mentioning past dates. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET -- the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities -- is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE Mains’ average registration of nine lakh. The NEET UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

