Image credit: Shutterstock DU Exam 2021: Delhi University Asks First-Semester Students To Submit Exam Forms By February 28

DU First Semester Exam 2021: The University of Delhi on February 17 said that the last date to submit first-semester exam forms is February 17. First semester exams for students of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes will be held in March, 2021, and students can submit their applications up to 5:30 pm on the last date.

The faculty, department or colleges will have to complete the confirmation and verification process of examination forms by March 3, DU said in a notification.

Students will have to submit their exam forms through the DU student portal after which, colleges will confirm their forms.

Direct link to DU student portal

“The students are also required to pay the fee online on the link provided by the respective faculty, department or college,” DU said.

Admit cards will be issued after confirmation of exam forms by colleges.

Delhi University on February 1 reopened its campus for final-year students. Final year students have been allowed to attend the colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practical, skill, library and related activities in small batches.

DU central library and four other libraries have also reopened for faculty members and research scholars.