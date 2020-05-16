Delhi University Asks Details Of Students With Disabilities For Open Book Exam

  • Home
Delhi University has asked colleges and departments to furnish details of students of final semester/term/year who belong to divyang category particularly visually impaired students.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 16, 2020 12:24 pm IST

Delhi University will hold semester exams in July

Delhi University has asked colleges and departments to furnish details of students of final semester/term/year who belong to divyang category particularly visually impaired students. The details should be submitted by May 27, 2020.

The University has also asked affiliated colleges, departments, and faculties including SOL and NCWEB, to assign one person who would contact these students to know about their availability after June 25, 2020 with the name of the station and the position of facility to access internet and available devices for downloading and uploading answer sheets, if required.

The University's directive comes few days after its announcement regarding semester examinations. Delhi University, on May 14, announced that it will commence final semester exam for UG and PG students form July 1.

The University also added that the examinations would be of two hour duration, will be held in three sessions on each day, and will also be held on Sundays.

Delhi University, given the prevailing condition, also stipulated that in case conducting regular examinations is impossible due to coronavirus crisis, it may adopt alternative mode of examination, i.e. Open Book Examinations (OBE).

Since the University's announcement about Open Book Examinations, the decision has been opposed by student bodies and DU Teachers Association.

