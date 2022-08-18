  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Approves Sanctioning Of Rs 1 Crore Per Year For Udhmodya Foundation

Delhi University Approves Sanctioning Of Rs 1 Crore Per Year For Udhmodya Foundation

The DU has constituted a company -- Udhmodya Foundation -- for fostering innovations, entrepreneurship and startup culture at the university.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 10:49 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University's Executive Council Approves FYUP Syllabi Of Various Courses
Delhi University Organises Kavi Sammelan To Mark Independence Day
Delhi University's Executive Council To Meet On August 18; FYUP Syllabi, New Admission Process On Agenda
DU UG Admission Process Likely To Be Delayed By At Least A Week, Say Officials
Delhi University Admission 2022-23: DU Warns Students Of Fake DUET Notice
Delhi University To Launch New Scheme ‘CES’ Next Year; Students Of Other Universities Can Study
Delhi University Approves Sanctioning Of Rs 1 Crore Per Year For Udhmodya Foundation
DU EC approved the sanctioning of Rs 1 crore every year with an annual increment of five per cent
New Delhi:

Delhi University's Executive Council on Thursday approved the sanctioning of Rs 1 crore every year with an annual increment of five per cent for sustaining the activities of a not-for-profit company formed to promote innovation and encourage new startups. The DU has constituted a company -- Udhmodya Foundation -- for fostering innovations, entrepreneurship and startup culture at the university. The sum will be furnished from the University Development Fund (UDF) to start the activities as envisaged in the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the company, a senior university official said.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

Out of the funds provided, 60 per cent will be spent on incubation activities and at most 40 per cent will be used for administrative activities, including salary, the official added.

"The Executive Council has approved the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Udhmodya Foundation, (meeting held on 5 July, 2022, regarding sanction of Rs 1 crore) every year with an annual increment of five per cent for sustaining the activities of Udhmodya Foundation," DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh earlier announced setting up of two companies in the university. Besides Udhmodya Foundation, the Vice-Chancellor said that they are also creating a Section 8 company for generating funds for the university.

“The Section 8 company will ask for funds from alumni and from companies under their CSR activities. It will be an independent company of DU and will have a professional CEO. The funding will be used for developing the university,” he said. Section 8 companies are generally those that are set up for charitable objectives and prohibit payment of any dividend to its members, as per the Companies Act, 2013.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi DU Executive Council
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Not To Release Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Live | NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Not To Release Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves FYUP Syllabi Of Various Courses
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves FYUP Syllabi Of Various Courses
Chhattisgarh Board Extends Class 9 To 12 Registration Date
Chhattisgarh Board Extends Class 9 To 12 Registration Date
Cambridge International Declares June 2022 Exam Results For IGCSE Students
Cambridge International Declares June 2022 Exam Results For IGCSE Students
Karnataka: 58 Students Of Government School Fall Sick After Consuming Half-Cooked Food
Karnataka: 58 Students Of Government School Fall Sick After Consuming Half-Cooked Food
.......................... Advertisement ..........................