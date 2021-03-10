  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Appoints Interim Vice-Chancellor

Delhi University Appoints Interim Vice-Chancellor

Prof. PC Joshi has taken over the charge of Delhi University interim Vice-Chancellor as the tenure of outgoing VC Prof Yogesh Kumar Tyagi ended on March 9.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 10:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Hamdard Organises Faculty Development Programme On Entrepreneurship
Cochin University Announces CUSAT Admission Test Dates; Registration Begins
Dibrugarh University Begins Application For Open, Distance Learning UG, PG Programmes
NEP 2020 Has Holistic Vision On Transforming Learning, Says President
Jamia Millia Islamia Professors, Registrar Receive Excellence Award For Education
No Syllabus Cut For VITEEE 2021
Delhi University Appoints Interim Vice-Chancellor
Delhi University Appoints Interim Vice-Chancellor
New Delhi:

The Delhi University has appointed its pro-Vice Chancellor as interim Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Pooran Chand Joshi has taken over the charge as the tenure of outgoing VC Prof Yogesh Kumar Tyagi ended on March 9.

This is being done in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi University Act, 1922. Prof. PC Joshi has been a Professor of Social Anthropology at the Department of Anthropology, University of Delhi.

Last year President Ram Nath Kovind had suspended Prof Tyagi over ‘misconduct’ regarding certain official appointments.

The interim Vice-Chancellor Prof PC Joshi will be the acting VC and dispense duties of the office until a new, permanent appointment is made for the post.

The new Vice-Chancellor is expected to be made by a committee that will be formed by the Union Ministry of Education.

Click here for more Education News
Vice Chancellor Delhi University Teachers Association
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Meghalaya Budget: Government Allots Rs 980 Crores To Education
Meghalaya Budget: Government Allots Rs 980 Crores To Education
MAT Registration Window Reopens For March Session
MAT Registration Window Reopens For March Session
Jamia Hamdard Organises Faculty Development Programme On Entrepreneurship
Jamia Hamdard Organises Faculty Development Programme On Entrepreneurship
Government Plans To Open New Sainik Schools With Private Partnership
Government Plans To Open New Sainik Schools With Private Partnership
Cochin University Announces CUSAT Admission Test Dates; Registration Begins
Cochin University Announces CUSAT Admission Test Dates; Registration Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................