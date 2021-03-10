Delhi University Appoints Interim Vice-Chancellor

The Delhi University has appointed its pro-Vice Chancellor as interim Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Pooran Chand Joshi has taken over the charge as the tenure of outgoing VC Prof Yogesh Kumar Tyagi ended on March 9.

This is being done in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi University Act, 1922. Prof. PC Joshi has been a Professor of Social Anthropology at the Department of Anthropology, University of Delhi.

Last year President Ram Nath Kovind had suspended Prof Tyagi over ‘misconduct’ regarding certain official appointments.

The interim Vice-Chancellor Prof PC Joshi will be the acting VC and dispense duties of the office until a new, permanent appointment is made for the post.

The new Vice-Chancellor is expected to be made by a committee that will be formed by the Union Ministry of Education.