Delhi University Announces Summer Vacation From June 13-30

Summer vacation in colleges affiliated to Delhi University (DU) will be from June 13 to June 30. The vacation will begin after the university completes question paper setting and moderation for end semester exams. DU will hold final year exams from July 1 to July 31.

Updated: Jun 1, 2020 1:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

Summer vacation in colleges affiliated to Delhi University (DU) will be from June 13 to June 30. The vacation will begin after the university completes question paper setting and moderation for end semester exams. DU will hold final year exams from July 1 to July 31. The university has released the tentative exam schedule on its website for subjects in Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). The exam will be held for students who took admission in 2015-17.

The University will conduct the exam in open book mode this year despite opposition from teachers and students.

Meanwhile, in schools across Delhi summer vacation has already begun and will continue till June 30.

A decision regarding the reopening of schools and other educational institutions will be taken in July, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said. The decision will be taken after consultation with stakeholders.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teaching and learning activities in schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further been extended upto June 30 in containment zones.


