Delhi University Announces School Of Climate Change And Sustainability Under Institute Of Eminence Scheme

Delhi University's new school, under the Institute of Eminence, or IoE, scheme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), will tackle problems related to climate change and explore the possibilities of sustainable development with a focus on national development.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 9:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi University Announces School of Climate Change and Sustainability
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

On June 13, the University of Delhi announced that it will establish a School of Climate Change and Sustainability with an aim to train “human resources capable of addressing and managing the emerging challenges of climate change” and possibilities of sustainable development, under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) scheme. Prof. C. R. babu will become the honorary Director of the school. Professor Inderjit Singh will act as Joint Director, and Prof. R.S. Sharma will serve as officer on special duty.

Environmental challenges, including depletion of natural resources, loss of biodiversity, different forms of pollution, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are results of “loss of ecological integration”, according to DU. With the School of Climate Change and Sustainability under the IoE scheme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, the university aims to achieve sustainable development goals; with a focus on the national development as well as to make DU a “world-class university”.

The school will conduct research and training with relevant departments of Delhi University and other institutes across India and the world, to address different issues of climate change and sustainability; including climate change-biodiversity-ecosystem services, climate change-water-agriculture-energy, climate-disasters-development, transportation-climate change-health, and climate change-migration-conflict, DU said in a statement.

“DSCC&S will take up research in priority areas like how to make our cities climate resilient? How to achieve sustainability in the face of environmental challenges?” Delhi University said in a statement.

“The School (will) also generate much-needed manpower in areas that manage sustainable developmental technologies in areas of energy, resource recycling, which include wastewater management and solid waste management and resource enhancement so that the development is sustainable,” the statement added.

