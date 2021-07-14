Delhi University Announces Results Of BA, BSc Semester 6th Results

DU announces 6th semester exam results at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the sixth semester exam results of BA and BSc programmes. The sixth semester exams were held as open-book examination (OBE) in May and June. Students who appeared for OBE sixth semester exams during May and June 2021 can check their semester results at du.ac.in.

The sixth semester results have been declared for programmes including BA(Hons) Multi Media and Mass Communcation, BA (Hons) Persian, BA (Hons) Urdu, BSc (Hons) Biomedical Science, BSc (Hons) Home Science, BSc (Hons) Microbiology, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BSc Life Science, BSc Mathematical Science and BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports.

To access the DU open-book semester exam results, students have to insert their college names, exam sessions, roll numbers and dates of birth. The result has been released in the form of a scorecard.

Earlier, the university had released the results for programmes including MSc Electronics, MSc Genetics, BSc Honours Chemistry, BSc Analytical Chemistry, BSc Honours Biological Sciences, BSc Honours Geology and BSc Applied Life Sciences with Agrochemicals.

According to reports, ninety-five per cent of students on average appeared in the June 2021 open book exams (OBE), which is about 5 per cent higher than last year. As many as 2.9 lakh students wrote the first OBE exam that was held in August 2020 and 1.7 lakh students took the exams in December 2020, the report said.