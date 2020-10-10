  • Home
Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Courses

Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 10, 2020 8:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations.

The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18.

