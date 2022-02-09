Delhi University Adopts UG Curriculum Framework 2022

The University of Delhi Academic Council today adopted the Undergraduate curriculum framework 2022 based on the National Education Policy (NEP).

The university had earlier released a draft curriculum framework and sought feedback from stakeholders. The stakeholders had time till January 30 to submit their feedback.

The undergraduate curriculum framework 2022 proposes changes in the current system – multidisciplinary courses, multiple exit options where students can leave their UG courses after the first, second or third year with a certificate, diploma or degree.

It will also pave the way for a four-year degree programme.

DU’s move has met with criticism from academic council members. They have suggested that the framework should have been sent for discussion to all statutory bodies, like the committees of courses, staff councils, faculties, before taking it to the council.

The members said the university gave only a few days to send feedback and responses shared by stakeholders on the draft curriculum framework has not been made public.

“The University gave only 10 days for the stakeholders to respond to a restructuring which will change the landscape of UG education and have major consequences for students and teachers. No steps were taken to seek feedback from statutory bodies like Committee of Courses, Faculty and Staff Council and other democratic forums like Departmental Council,” they said.

“The feedback collected has not been shared with the members of the Academic Council. While it may be true that the University has received “overwhelming response”, it is important to investigate the feedback for concerns stakeholders may have raised. A blind eye to concerns raised would be fatal,” they added.

Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya said the new framework would reduce workload and consequent displacement of ad hoc teachers.

"A very sad day in the history of DU as the total number of credits for 4 years have been reduced from 196 to 176. This means that we are staring at massive reduction of existing workload and the consequent displacement of existing ad hoc teachers. Combined with Multiple Entry and Exit System and ABC, we are looking at very turbulent times ahead in DU,” he said.