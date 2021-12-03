Delhi University Admissions 2021: 3rd Special Drive Cut-Off Released, Important Details

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Delhi University

Delhi University Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi has released the third special drive cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply against the 2nd special drive cut-off list from Saturday, December 4. The link for the admission process will open at 10 am.

The combined list for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream is accessible on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply against special drive cut-off list till Sunday (December 5). Colleges will display the merit list and will approve applications on vacant seats from December 6 to 7, 2021. Candidates will be required to deposit fees till December 8 (5 PM).



