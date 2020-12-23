DU Will Provide 5 Extra Seats Under “College-University Seats”

The Delhi University (DU) has decided to allot five extra seats as ‘College-University Seats’ in the current academic session (2020-21) for admission to undergraduate merit-based courses. The decision to increase and allot these five seats in the DU-affiliated colleges has been made “in view of the COVID-19 pandemic”. To be eligible for admission against these five seats at Delhi University, students must have applied earlier on the DU portal -- du.ac.in.

As per the guidelines for admission to the five additional seats, DU says, the Principals of the colleges will be permitted to allot the five seats for undergraduate students under “College-University Seats” on superannuary basis for the academic session 2020-21. However, among the five seats, two seats can as well be suggested by DU.

The merit of the candidates eligible for admission against these five additional seats will be upto 5 per cent and in no case beyond 10 per cent of the last cut-off issued by the college for the course and respective category of the applicant seeking admission to the university.

“The Principal of the college shall submit the list of 5 candidates being permitted admission against these sears for the consideration by a Committee constituted for the purpose by the University,” a DU statement said.