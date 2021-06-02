Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin In July: Official

DU admission process likely from July

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to commence the admission process to various undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2021-22 in July, Rajeev Gupta, Chairman DU Admission said. In view of coronavirus crisis, the entire admission process will be online and the candidates will be given sufficient time to complete the formalities. There are about 70,000 seats for UG courses in 60 colleges of DU. The admission process will begin after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the state boards announce Class 12 results.