Delhi University To Commence Admissions 2022 Through CUCET

DU admissions 2022 will be held through CUCET

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will commence the admission process in the academic year 2022-23 through Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET. CUCET will be held by National Testing Agency (NTA). CUCET was earier envisaged in the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), it was name the common entrance test for admissions to 41 central universities including JNU, DU and BHU.

Meanwhile, the varsity's academic council has approved the varsity's decision for starting three BTech programmes- Computer Science, Electronics and Communications and Electrical Engineering from the academic session 2022-23. The structure of the BTech programmes would be designed in such a manner that there would be a minimum of 50 percent weightage to the major subject area of study with a maximum of 65 percent weightage and remaining weightage would be to the minor subject areas of study, it said. "The student would have complete flexibility to choose any subject area other than his/her major subject area," it mentioned.



