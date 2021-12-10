  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Commence Admissions 2022 Through CUCET

Delhi University To Commence Admissions 2022 Through CUCET

DU Admissions 2022: CUCET will be held by National Testing Agency (NTA)

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 10, 2021 10:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University's Academic Council Gives Consent To BTech Programmes
Entrance Test, 50-50 Weightage Among Delhi University’s Plans For Undergraduate Admission Next Year
Delhi University Seeks Rs 100 Crore From UGC For Starting Three BTech Programmes
Delhi University NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021 Released, Important Details
DU PG Admission 2021: 3rd Merit List For Delhi University PG Courses Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
Not In Favour Of Cut-Off Based Admission System: DU Vice-Chancellor
Delhi University To Commence Admissions 2022 Through CUCET
DU admissions 2022 will be held through CUCET
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will commence the admission process in the academic year 2022-23 through Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET. CUCET will be held by National Testing Agency (NTA). CUCET was earier envisaged in the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), it was name the common entrance test for admissions to 41 central universities including JNU, DU and BHU.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Meanwhile, the varsity's academic council has approved the varsity's decision for starting three BTech programmes- Computer Science, Electronics and Communications and Electrical Engineering from the academic session 2022-23. The structure of the BTech programmes would be designed in such a manner that there would be a minimum of 50 percent weightage to the major subject area of study with a maximum of 65 percent weightage and remaining weightage would be to the minor subject areas of study, it said. "The student would have complete flexibility to choose any subject area other than his/her major subject area," it mentioned.


Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University's Academic Council Gives Consent To BTech Programmes
Delhi University's Academic Council Gives Consent To BTech Programmes
KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Live: Kea.kar.nic.in Result Soon
Live | KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 Live: Kea.kar.nic.in Result Soon
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................