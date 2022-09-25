Delhi University Admission 2022: NCWEB Registration Ends Today At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

DU Admission 2022: The admission process for all the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses of the Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will be closed today, September 25. The candidates who wish to apply for various courses offered by NCWEB can do so on the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. ALSO READ | DUET PG 2022 To Be Held From October 17

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

The candidates need to click on the new registration link on the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in and enter required details- applicant's full name, email, password, mobile number before clicking on the register button. The candidates should be very careful at the time of entering details as this will be kept on record for future purposes.

The NCWEB registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on September 10, but later extended to September 25.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on NCWEB application process link

Enter log-in credentials- applicant's name/ mail address/ password/ mobile number

Click on register

Once registration process done, follow further steps to complete admission process.

Meanwhile, the DU admission process is ongoing on the basis of CUET UG scores. The Delhi University is offering 206 subjects for under graduate (UG 2022) admissions, the CSAS 2022 admission process will be held in six phases. The CUET UG 2022 result was earlier announced on September 16.