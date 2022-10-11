Delhi University Admission 2022: NCWEB Extends Application Deadline For UG Admission

NCWEB UG admission 2022 application last date extended

The University of Delhi (UoD) has extended the application last date for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2022 in Undergraduate (UG) programmes. As per the official release, aspirants can register for admission to undergraduate courses at NCWEB till October 19 (11:59 pm). Candidates who wish to apply for NCWEB UG admission 2022 can do so on the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for NCWEB UG admission was October 11. Delhi University is conducting the admission process women candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in NCWEB. "It is notified to all the women candidates residing in NCT of Delhi that the last date of registration for admission to undergraduate courses at the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has been extended up to October 19, 2022," UoD said in a release.

NCWEB UG Admission 2022: List Of Documents Required

Class 10 certificate or marksheet indicating date of birth and parents’ names

Class 12 marksheet

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwBD certificate

Proof of residence in NCT of Delhi

Photo identity card

NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Direct Link

The admission in NCWEB undergraduate programmes will be based on the merit list. The university will determine the NCWEB UG merit considering one language and three best elective subjects. The Candidates seeking admission to UG courses must have passed the qualifying examination obtaining minimum marks as specified for each of the programs.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Steps To Apply