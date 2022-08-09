Delhi University Admission 2022-23: DU Warns Students Of Fake DUET Notice

DU refutes claims on DUET 2022 dates

The University of Delhi (DU) has refuted a circulation with regard to the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) and fake email addresses. The university in a statement has clarified that Delhi University admission 2022-23 process and other relevant information will be displayed on the official website -- du.ac.in.

“NTA will conduct the DUET 2022 on August 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, and 27 for UG, PG and MPhill/ PhD,” read the information being circulated on social media.

However, rejecting the claim, Delhi University in a statement said: “All concerned are hereby advised to be cautious and trust only the information published on the official website of NTA and the University of Delhi (www.admission.uod.ac.in).”

“Fake /dubious emails are also being used to correspond with the candidates (like Universtydelhiduet@gmail.com, Univduet2022@rediffmail.com, etc),” DU said.

“For all authentic notifications, announcements, and schedules candidates must visit the official website and social media platforms of the University of Delhi only,” the DU statement issued on Monday, August 8, added.

While refuting fake notice and fake email ids, Delhi University said, the concerned authorities should trust only the information published on the official website of NTA and the University of Delhi (admission.uod.ac.in). Also, DU only corresponds via an official email ID that ends with ‘du.ac.in’, the university statement added.

The official handles of Delhi University are:

University of Delhi: du.ac.in

Admission website: admission.uod.ac.in

Facebook: fb.com/UniversityofDelhi

Twitter: twitter.com/UnivofDelhi