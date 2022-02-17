Delhi University UG Admission 2022: 2.17 Lakh Aspirants Registered On CSAS Portal; 1.5 Lakh Selected College

Image credit: File Delhi University

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University has received more than 2.17 lakh applications for admission to 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses, DU's Dean of Admissions Professor Haneet Gandhi said on Thursday. The registration for admission closed on Thursday evening, the official said. ALSO READ | DU UG Admission 2022: How Delhi University Will Prepare CSAS Merit List

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal has also auto-locked preferences indicated by undergraduate aspirants on Thursday at 5 pm. Haneet Gandhi informed that more than 1.5 lakh students have selected their college-course preferences, which is around 67,000 less than the total registration.

"As many as 2,17,653 aspirants have registered for its undergraduate courses. Out of this, over 1.5 lakh have marked their college and course preferences," Gandhi told PTI. The DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month. This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. READ MORE | Delhi University Forms Committee To Resolve Seat Allocation, Admission-Related Issues

On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS. Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses. On the difference in the number of registrations and preferences, the official said many students are waiting for the simulated rank list following which they will select their preferences again.

Before the announcement of the first seat allocation list, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college. After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences.

"The students will get a two-day window during which they can fill up their preferences. Students who have not registered their preferences will be able to select during these two days," Gandhi said.

