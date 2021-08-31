Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 4.38 Lakh Students Register On DU Admission Portal

  • Home
DU UG Admission 2021: According to available data, 4,38,696 candidates have registered till 6 pm for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 10:58 pm IST

DU Admission 2021: Online registration to UG admissions will end tpday
New Delhi:

Over 4.38 lakh students have registered on Delhi University's admission portal for undergraduate courses till 6 pm on Tuesday, the last day of applications. The registration process will end at 11.59 pm. It had commenced on August 2.

According to available data, 4,38,696 candidates have registered till 6 pm for nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university.

The university is likely to release its first cut-off list on October 1, even though it has not made any formal announcement yet. The date has been kept in October as several students of Central Board of Secondary Education schools are taking physical exams.

Delhi University Admissions
