Delhi University Admission 2020: DU Registration Schedule Released, Apply Online Till July 4

Delhi University has announced the schedule for online registration for admission to UG, PG, MPhil and Phd programmes. Eligible students can register on the official website- www.du.ac.in till July 4. The DU Admission Branch will host a live webinar on DU UG admissions on June 23 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 1:53 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University, or DU, has released the schedule for online registration of students for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and Phd programmes. This online registration is for the 2020-2021 academic session. Students of all categories and quotas, meeting the eligibility criteria, can apply for the admission to the courses online from June 20. The last date of DU registration 2020 is July 4 till 5 PM.

The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure for the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD programmes are available on the DU admission portal 2020, www.du.ac.in.

The DU Admission Branch will also host a live webinar on DU UG admissions on June 23 between 11 AM and 1 PM. The webinar will enable the students seeking admission in the university and its affiliated colleges and their parents to get accustomed with the online registration and admission process.

Candidates seeking admission to UG, PG, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law, MPhil and Phd programmes in colleges affiliated to the university can register themselves and submit their online application till June 4, 2020

A statement issued by the university also mentions online help desks to assist the aspiring students of Delhi University. Applicants seeking clarifications can write to undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in for undergraduate admissions and to pg2020@admission.du.ac.in, for postgraduate admissions. A batch of mobile numbers have also been released on which they can call. These are:

  • 9899179530

  • 9971155832

  • 9311307156

  • 9149002539

  • 8595760622

  • 9311380716

The colleges affiliated to the university will also organise their counseling sessions and set up an online Help Desk during the admission process.

