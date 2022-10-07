  • Home
Delhi University Adds College Programme-Wise Preference Count Feature To Help In Admission Process

Through the unique feature, candidates can now see the number of candidates who have chosen a particular programme at a college.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 6:28 pm IST

Delhi University Adds College Programme-Wise Preference Count Feature To Help In Admission Process
DU added the "College-Program wise Preference Count" feature on the dashboard of the candidates and on the university website.
New Delhi:

Delhi University has added the "College-Program wise Preference Count" feature on the dashboard of the candidates in order to continue with the persistent efforts to help the candidates desirous of seeking admission. The candidates can now view the number of candidates who have opted for a particular programme in a college through the unique feature. The college programme-wise preference count feature is also added on the admission website of the university ugadmission.uod.ac.in/index.php/site/preference.

This count is being updated on two hourly bases to help the candidates get real-time instantaneous information on the programmes and college preferences that the candidates are opting for. Candidates are advised to keep referring to this window and make informed choices as per their preferences.

Also Read || DU SOL Admission 2022: Course-Wise Eligibility For New Programmes; Fees, Check Who Can Apply

It has also been observed that a few candidates are not adequately optimising the provisions of available preferences offered to them by the university. While providing their preferences, the candidates are opting for far less number of choices despite being eligible for many such choices.

Candidates are advised to select the maximum number of programme and college combinations to facilitate their probability of getting allocations as per the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rules. It must be noted that Phase 1 and Phase 2 of CSAS will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidate on Wednesday, October 10, 2022, at 04:59 pm.

