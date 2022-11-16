  • Home
The Academic Council will discuss the syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics (Hons), BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication (Hons), BSc Electronic Science (Hons) and BSc Microbiology (Hons)

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 3:55 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi University Academic Council Meet On Second-Semester Syllabi Set For November 22
The resolutions will come up for approval at the meeting of the Academic Council
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

The Academic Council of Delhi University will meet on November 22 to discuss the syllabi for the second semester of four-year undergraduate programmes based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework. Resolutions in this regard were put forward by the varsity's standing committee during its last meeting on October 12.

The resolutions will come up for approval at the meeting of the Academic Council. The Academic Council will discuss the syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics (Hons), BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication (Hons), BSc Electronic Science (Hons) and BSc Microbiology (Hons).

If approved by the Academic Council, the matter will be taken up by varsity's Executive Council, its top decision-making body. The university had approved only the first-year syllabi earlier this year.

A new curriculum has been implemented from the 2022-23 academic year after the Executive Council, in February, approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell. First-semester classes began on November 2 and will end in March. Classes for the second semester will begin in March and run till July.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed).

