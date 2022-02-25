Delhi University 98th Convocation Tomorrow; Rajnath Singh To Address Students

  • Home
DU Convocation: The University of Delhi (DU) is hosting the 98th convocation tomorrow, February 26. As part of the 98th Convocation of the university, Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh will address the students graduating from DU.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 7:59 pm IST

Rajnath Singh will address students tomorrow at the 98th DU Convocation
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) is hosting the 98th convocation tomorrow, February 26. As part of the 98th Convocation of the university, Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh will address the students graduating from DU. The 98th convocation of DU will be held from 10:30 am in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex. Live webcast of the entire programme will also be made available at du.ac.in

While announcing that Rajnath Singh will be at DU tomorrow, the minister in his social media handle said: "I shall be in Delhi University tomorrow to address their 98th Convocation ceremony. Looking forward to it."

The men graduates, as per DU 98th convocation guideline, should appear in high-buttoned up coats with trousers (national dress) and women graduates should wear white sarees with blouse or white shirt (kurtas) with salwar or chooridar pajamas. Due to the ongoing Covid scare and MHRD guidelines, parents, or guests will not be allowed with the candidate in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex.

During its 97th convocation last year, the university had become the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students. The convocation was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of online and physical mode.

