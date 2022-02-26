Delhi University 98th Convocation Today; Rajnath Singh Invited As Chief Guest

Delhi University to host its 98th convocation today (representational)

DU Convocation: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to host its 98th convocation today, February 26. To grace the occasion of Delhi University's 98th convocation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been invited as the chief guest.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The convocation will be held from 10:30 am in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex. A live webcast of the entire programme will also be made available at du.ac.in.

The men graduates, as per DU 98th convocation guideline, should appear in high-buttoned up coats with trousers (national dress) and women graduates should wear white sarees with blouse or white shirt (kurtas) with salwar or chooridar pajamas.

Due to the ongoing Covid scare and MHRD guidelines, parents, or guests will not be allowed with the candidate in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex.

During its 97th convocation last year, the university had become the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students. The convocation was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of online and physical mode.